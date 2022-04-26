Nashville man gets sick following diesel spill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A homeowner who lives along Richland Creek says he’s frustrated after diesel fuel leaked into the creek behind his home in West Nashville.

“All of that red stuff right there is all the diesel sludge pretty much,” said Michael Kenner

Thursday morning Kenner says he smelled a strong odor that seeped into his house. He went outside to check it out.

“When I came out the smell was just overwhelming. It was so strong it made my eyes burn,” said Kenner.

Overwhelmed by what he says was the smell of diesel fuel, he began to lose consciousness and called 911.

“The ambulance came to pick me up and my blood oxygen level was at 94% and they put me on oxygen immediately,” said Kenner.

There’s a stormwater drain that leads into Richland creek behind his house. That’s where he believes the diesel came from after spilling near the Dollar General on Centennial Blvd.

News 4 took those concerns to Metro Water Services they were aware of the situation and told us they tracked diesel to the Dollar General where it was discovered on the pavement. They also said dollar general hired a firm to perform remediation.

Just last week, a similar situation happened where a train collided with a fuel truck causing an ethanol spill in the area near 51st Avenue North. And cleanup was already underway for that.

“CSX had already had their environmental monitoring guys on site. They came down, they sampled the water and said it was red diesel and they tracked it back to Dollar General. Dollar General said that someone had spilled five gallons of red diesel but the guys from the cleanup company said this was way more than five gallons,” said Kenner.

Not only does Michael say this spill made him very sick, but it’s an environmental hazard to many others and wildlife. He shared with us that several neighbors downstream discovered dead fish and algae in the creek.

“You know my daughter plays in this creek. Other kids play downstream,” said Kenner.

News4 reached out to Dollar General for a comment and more specifics on the spill, we are still awaiting a reply.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.