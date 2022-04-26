McEwen homeowners go days without mail due to 2021 flood damage

MCEWEN, Tenn. (WSMV) -A McEwen community says they are having problems getting their mail. People say they’ve missed bills, credit cards, and other important letters. The Humphreys County Highway Department says it stems from the August 2021 flood.

At Katie Angeles’ McBride Lane home, she has one box for packages and on box for mail. The problem is mail isn’t being delivered in the mailbox.

“All mail right now is at the post office,” she says. “We have to go get it.”

It’s an issue Angeles and her mother, Mitzi McBride, who lives nearby, deal with daily.

“I would like to contend with them that their bylaws say you have to deliver packages to someone’s doorstep,” McBride mentions.

The problem stems from the Trace Creek behind Angeles’ home; more specifically the bridge across it. Right now, it’s blocked off after it was found unsafe by the state following the August floods.

The United States Postal Service agrees. They told News4 in a statement they became aware of the bridge’s conditions and told workers not to use it. Instead, they offered people a temporary mailbox along the road. Angeles says that’s an option she doesn’t trust.

The Postal Service takes mail delivery and the services we provide our valued customers very seriously, and we work hard to swiftly address any concerns customers may have. In this case, postal officials recently became aware of potentially hazardous conditions related to a local bridge that was damaged in 2021. This could affect the safe delivery of mail to select residents in McEwen, TN. Postal regulations require that roads be well-maintained and passable for delivery vehicles year round. This includes bridges over which postal vehicles may potentially pass. Our USPS Safety experts have recommended carriers not use the bridge in its current condition. As a solution, residents have been given the option to move their mailbox to an alternate location for safe delivery of their mail. Local postal officials will continue to work with customers to resolve the matter further. The Postal Service appreciates its customers and apologizes for any inconvenience they may have experienced.

“Anyone who lives on this road knows that eventually it’s going to be smashed by a baseball bat,” Angeles points out.

USPS also offered Angeles pick up her mail at the McEwen post office, but it’s not a perfect solution. Angeles says she’s still missing pieces and fears more will slip through the crack.

“Sometimes with mail it’s almost too late until you realize you have what you were needing,” McBride says.

In the meantime, Humphreys County Highway Department put in an underpass so residents can still get to their homes.

