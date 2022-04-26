Man caught touching himself in Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on Monday morning for pleasuring himself in public.

According to the arrest affidavit, multiple people called in to report a man for exposing himself on Monday morning. Officers arrived to find 30-year-old Travis Lamont Dennis laying on the side of U.S. Post Office on Church Street in Midtown.

Officers quickly found a warrant for Dennis and took him into custody. Through several witness interviews and photos of Dennis “holding his private parts in his hands,” officers had enough evidence to charge him with indecent exposure.

