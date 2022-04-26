First Alert Forecast: Cooler and cloudy today

A few showers continue to linger in parts of the Cumberland Plateau this morning, but most of us are waking up rain free on this Tuesday.

The last of the showers will taper off through mid-morning and then we’ll break up the leftover cloud cover as we head into our afternoon. Today will be a much cooler day behind the cold front with highs stalling out in the mid 60s this afternoon. Tonight, will be chilly with lows dropping to near 40 and some spots will even fall into the upper 30s by tomorrow morning.

We’ll quickly get back into a warming trend tomorrow with temperatures around 70 in the afternoon. Our Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine as well.

A few more clouds will mix in on Thursday, but sunshine will easily win out the day. The warm-up continues into Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon.

As we end the week and head into the weekend, we’ll be entering more of an unsettled weather pattern. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s on Friday with more cloud cover and a passing shower or isolated thunderstorm during the day.

I can’t rule out a shower or isolated storm on Saturday and Sunday, but neither day is looking like an all day washout. The weekend is looking warmer with highs near 80 both days.

The unsettled pattern continues into early next week with, again, a hit or miss shower or storm going into Monday.

