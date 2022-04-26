CMA announces lineup for CMA Fest nighttime concerts at Ascend Amphitheater

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The lineup for performers at the CMA Fest Nighttime Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater for Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 have been announced, the Country Music Association said on Tuesday.

The two nights of performances begin at 7 p.m. each night.

Chris Janson will be the headliner on Friday along with Boy Named Banjo, LANCO, Peytan Porter and Mitchell Tenpenny.

On Saturday night, the performances presented by Warner Music Nashville will be hosted by Shy Carter and headlined by Cole Swindell. Other performers include Ingrid Andress, Tyler Braden, Carter and Randall King.

Tickets are required for entry and go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at CMAFest.com or Ticketmaster.com. Newly added this year, fans can purchase pit access, standing room only, for $53 per night, with single-day reserved seating available for $39 each night and single-day lawn seats selling for $24.

WE’RE NOT DONE YET, FOLKS!! 🤩🙌 Check out this NEW lineup for the nightly @Ascend_Amp Stage at #CMAfest!



Single night tickets on sale THIS Friday at 10AM! ⏰ https://t.co/rBbckYh5A8 pic.twitter.com/uKfzRIBB7u — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) April 26, 2022

Additional performers, Fan Fair X activities, stage lineups inside Music City Center, and more, will be announced in the coming weeks. All artist lineups are subject to change.

A limited number of four-day passes, plus newly announced single night tickets, for Nissan Stadium nightly concerts are available at CMAFest.com or through the CMA Box Office at 1-800-CMA-FEST. Tickets are also available for CMA Fest’s new Riverside Retreat, an exclusive destination along the Cumberland River.

