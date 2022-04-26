Brentwood Summer Concert Series 2022 lineup announced

BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) – The City of Brentwood announced the lineup for the 33rd Brentwood Summer Concert Series that will return to Crockett Park in summer 2022.

City officials said most regular concerts would begin with food truck service starting at 5 p.m., live music at 6 p.m., and end by 7:30 or 8 p.m. Below is the current lineup for the summer, including the Fourth of July fireworks celebration:

Date Performance(s) June 5th at 6 p.m. Southgate at 6 p.m.

Monsters of Yacht at 7 p.m. June 12th at 7 p.m. Brentwood Academy Singers at 6 p.m.

Nashville Symphony at 7 p.m. June 19th at 6 p.m. The Bicho Brothers July 4th at 7 p.m. Red, White, and Boom featuring The Smoking Section Band

Fireworks at 9 p.m. July 23rd at 5 p.m. BrentFest featuring Rubiks Groove at 7 p.m.

Cruzin Keys Dueling Pianos at 6 p.m.

The beer garden, food trucks, and kids zone kick off at 5 p.m.

