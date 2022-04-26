Board unanimously passes to stop outside trash from coming into Middle Point Landfill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Central Tennessee Solid Waste Planning Board approved a resolution to prevent counties outside the region from using Rutherford County’s landfill.

This resolution was proposed earlier this month and brought before a public hearing on Monday night.

An estimated 70 percent of the trash that comes into Middle Point is not from Rutherford County. Instead, the largest contributor is Nashville, almost making up half of the incoming waste.

The unanimous vote takes a step towards ending that.

The Central Board controls Cannon, Coffee, Rutherford, and Warren counties. Therefore, the decision will impact all those counties.

Outside counties will have through December to develop a new plan and cease transportation to Rutherford County.

Davidson, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson all use Middle Point for non-hazardous waste.

The next closest facilities that handle the same type of trash are in Carthage and Lewisburg, according to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation website.

