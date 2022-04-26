Advocates receive Voice for Victims Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunday marked the beginning of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

To pay tribute to victims of crime, state agencies recognized two notable advocates during a ceremony Monday morning.

Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. and Board of Patrol employee Stephanie Rutherford were presented with the Voice for Victims Awards.

During the event both advocates took the stage to share their stories.

“I suffer with PTSD. I suffer with some depression. I suffer with some anxiety also,” Shaw said. “Those things I did not have before. I learned to live with them.”

Since last week marked four years since the Waffle House shooting, Shaw spoke about what it was like to move forward after disarming the gunman in 2018.

“A victim is, first of all, a mind state. You can move past that mind state. It might take some time, but you can do it slowly,” Shaw said.

Rutherford’s daughter was in a horrific crash caused by a drunk driver in 2011.

“To hear the words, she had a spinal cord injury and was paralyzed stopped my heart,” Rutherford said.

Over the years she has continued to be an advocate and shows others they are not alone.

“She may never walk again. Those words still make me sick to my stomach,” Rutherford said. “I’ve tried and will continue to help Emily beat those odds.”

