Williamson County student entrepreneurs to showcase their small businesses Friday


Franklin High School
By Dan Thomas
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) -All are welcome to see local high school students showcase small businesses they’ve created this Friday, April 29th, from 7 am to 3 pm. The event will be held in the Franklin High School Annex, located at 104 Claude Yates Drive, Franklin, TN.

The students have applied what they’ve learned at the Williamson County Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC) and developed businesses with the help of mentors and coaches. The EIC teaches and guides students from many high schools across the county.

Some of the businesses on display will be for designed swimwear, Chromebook cases, and do-it-yourself bake kits, among others.

The Williamson County EIC is instrumental in shaping the entrepreneurs of tomorrow. Through the program, students in 10th through 12th grade gain insight, knowledge, and hands-on experience in brainstorming ideas for businesses & seeing those ideas come to fruition.

