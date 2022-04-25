Two dogs lost and 13 acres burned in DeKalb County fire

SPRING CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) -Two dogs were lost and 13 acres of woodland burned in a fire that started at a two-story home on Lakeview Drive and spread Sunday afternoon.

According to the DeKalb County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the structure fire at the residence at 11:37 a.m. After arriving, they realized that the home was fully involved and that the fire had spread into a steep wooded area.

Firefighters worked tirelessly to prevent the fire from spreading to the four other structures in proximity and threatened.

Firefighters work extinguish flames in DeKalb County. (DeKalb County Fire Department)

The Tennessee Division of Forestry was called in to help with the wildland fire. The homeowners were not home at the time.

The Main Station Engine 59, Brush Truck, Tanker, Cookeville Highway Engine 61, Liberty Engine 65, and the Dekalb County Sheriff were among those who responded to the scene.

