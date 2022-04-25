Tracking Middle Tennessee’s fluctuating temperatures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Welcome to Middle Tennessee, where temperatures can go from 90 to 20 or from a warm, sunny day followed by snow the next.

We get some interesting weather in the Midstate, so let’s spend some time talking about the wildest changes for each of our seasons.

Let’s start with Spring. The warmest day ever recorded was 96 degrees in the late 1930s. In the 1980s, the coldest day was when it got down to a low of 2 degrees. That’s a 94-degree swing.

In summer, the swings aren’t as drastic, but still wild.

For example, the hottest summer day on record for Nashville occurred in 2012 at 109 degrees. On the flip side, the coolest summer night was in the 1980s at 42 degrees – a 67-degree difference.

Now the fall and winter months typically have the biggest fluctuating temperatures.

In the fall of 1954, Nashville hit a high of 105 degrees. A few years before, in 1950, we had a low of negative-1. That’s a 106-degree difference from hottest to coldest.

Finally, here’s the wintertime spread.

In February 1962, Nashville hit a high of 84 degrees. In January 1985, we had a low of negative-17 degrees, the coldest temperature ever recorded in Nashville. That’s a 101-degree difference from the hottest and coldest.

Let’s hope we never hit a low of negative-17 ever again.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.