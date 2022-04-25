Second Atlanta-area woman files report against former Nashville massage therapist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - News4 Investigates is learning new details in a story that has captivated women all over the country.

Another woman in the Atlanta area has field a police report about a former Nashville massage therapist.

The woman said it all started when she responded to a job posting on freelance.com about a new health spa opening.

She said she made it clear her skills were in web design and data entry, which is why she said she was so alarmed when she sat down for the interview.

The Atlanta woman, who asked News4 Investigates to conceal her identity, never though that coming to a job interview last week would end up with her filing a police report.

“I’m just reporting it because it’s a security reason for other women as well, and we need to think about other women,” the woman said.

The woman told Duluth, Georgia, police she came to the condo for an interview and the man immediately locked the door.

Several minutes later, she said he came out with lotion, asking if she liked a massage, in which she said no and then left.

She thought at first it was just a strange, troubling encounter until she google the man’s name and realized it was Tarek Mentouri, the former Nashville massage therapist facing multiple charges of sex crimes.

News4 Investigates has confirmed the Duluth, Georgia police that they have shared this information with the Nashville District Attorney’s office.

What you heard may not sound like a crime, but could it still result in him going to jail. See that part of the investigation on News4 at 6.

