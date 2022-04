Nina Singto of Thai Esane Nashville showed Today in Nashville how to make Crab Rangoon and here is the recipe.

Imitation crab-1 cup

Cream cheese -1 block

Sugar-2 Tablespoons

Finely sliced green onions

Chopped yellow onions

Mix together in a bowl. Wrap in wonton wrappers and fry for 2 minutes.

