Police search for 4 people who attacked Nashville gas station employee


By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for four people that attacked an employee at a gas station last week.

Police said the suspects entered the Marathon gas station at 601 Murfreesboro Pike last Thursday and tried to shoplift when they were confronted by the employee at the front door.

A fight took place between the employee and a female suspect with paisley pants and a “Cali Love” sweatshirt. The employee pulled a 9mm handgun from her holster when the female suspect pushed her to the ground and began smacking the victim’s head to the floor. A second female suspect, wearing a “TruGreen” gray sweatshirt and matching hat, came up behind the victim and took the weapon.

All four suspects fled in a white Honda Pilot outbound on Murfreesboro Pike.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

