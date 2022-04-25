Advertisement

Pegram store owners celebrate selling winning Mega Millions ticket


Mega Millions - 02/11/22
By Terry Bulger and Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The convenience store owners in Pegram that sold a $20 million Mega Millions ticket are overjoyed at the news.

A $20 million lottery winner has kept quiet so far after purchasing the winning ticket at the Citgo Food Mart on Highway 70 in Cheatham County.

Rajesh Ghadiiyali sold the ticket and owned the store. The family plans to invest the winnings and right now are ecstatic that someone bought the ticket in their store.

The ticket matched all six numbers, 4 17 20 46 64 23, drawn for the April 15 drawing.

Ghadiyali received $50,000 for selling this jackpot-winning ticket, while the cash/lump-sum value of the jackpot is $11.9 million.

