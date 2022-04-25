National Crime Victims’ Rights Week kicks off

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -This week kicks off National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Nashville city leaders are commemorating victims of violent crime starting with an event today near the Nashville fairgrounds.

Roxie bland and Danny Dixon Sr. were one of the many families who attended the city’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week event Sunday afternoon. They lost their son, Danny Dixon Jr., to gun violence in January.

“He was murdered in Antioch and he has three children...two daughters and a son so he won’t get the chance to raise them, and that’s what’s sad about it,” said Bland.

Bland can still remember the night that she received a phone call regarding her son’s death.

“It’s hard, it’s hard,” said Bland. “It’s been just four months since our son, and you know that’s the worst phone call I could get at four o’clock in the morning.”

Victims of all types of crime ranging from domestic violence and sexual assault to gun violence and the Christmas Day bombing shared their stories.

The Mayor, Police Chief, DA, and members of other law enforcement agencies spoke about their commitment to prosecuting the people who did the crime. They are looking for solutions to curb crime altogether.

“I want them to know that we are committed to working with you. Committed to solving crimes, committed to doing whatever we can to make Nashville safe,” Metro Police Chief John Drake said.

Chief Drake, speaking now at the ceremony marking the beginning of Crime Victims' Rights Week, pledges the MNPD's continuing & unwavering support for victims of violence & their families. This as our strategies evolve to hold accountable those responsible for violence. pic.twitter.com/6X7JvZJkxC — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 24, 2022

At the end of the ceremony, those impacted by crimes all came up to the front of the room and tied a cloth to a banner, signifying that the victims and families are stronger together.

While Bland and her family still suffer from the loss of losing a son, they’re committed to finding a solution to fighting gun violence.

“We’re going to hang in there as a family for his children, for me and his dad, and his sisters,” Bland said. “We’re going to do it; we’re going to make sure gun violence gets under control.”

