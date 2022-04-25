Advertisement

Missing kid found dead in pool in Todd County


Todd County EMS
Todd County EMS(Todd County EMS)
By Torrence Banks
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTY, KY (WSMV) -Personnel from Todd County Emergency Management and the Todd County Sheriff’s Office found a missing child dead, floating inside a pool.

According to Todd County Emergency Management, the Todd County dispatch was notified at 5 pm this afternoon about a missing child in the Clifty area.

Upon arriving, the child was found floating in a pool in the backyard. Despite trying for over 30 minutes to resuscitate the child, their efforts were not successful and the child was declared dead by coroners.

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Firefighters respond to fire on Lakeview Drive.
Two dogs lost and 13 acres burned in DeKalb County fire
After a warm and dry weekend, will kick off the new week with a few spotty showers.
Sunday evening weather forecast for News4
One person has died and another one was injured in a shooting in Springfield. A 16-year-old is...
Sunday evening news update from News4
18-year-old Gabriel Gentry was arrested and charged with arson.
Teen charged with arson in Thursday night fire in Rutherford County