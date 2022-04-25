Hickman County residents worried about proposed sewage treatment plant

LICK CREEK, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hickman County neighbors are fighting back against a major water utility company.

It’s water so clear you can see down to the bottom. But residents in one Midstate town fear that their unique water supply will forever change. It’s an issue that’s getting national attention.

Residents in Hickman County want to preserve this beautiful stream because they’re worried about a proposed sewage treatment plant being talked about nearby.

“They definitely have handled it very poorly and not very open at all,” organic farmer Arrow Johnson said.

A proposed wastewater treatment plant in their backyard and it’s the last thing numerous neighbors told News 4 Investigates they want to see happen.

“It was shocking,” Ray Oakley with Hickman County said. “I just couldn’t believe it!”

Many of these families and farmers, they’ve called Hickman County home for centuries. News 4 asked residents what it means living out in Hickman County.

“It’s my world essentially. My family has been here 139 years,” Oakley said. “We’ve lived and farmed our farm.”

News 4 also asked if many people in Hickman County use well water

“Yes, I mean that’s all we have out here,” Oakley said. “There’s not a city water line within 15 miles of here.”

“It’s really been a place of recreation,” Beatrice Jobe with Hickman County said. “And it still is a place of recreation, for so many people.

That’s why when this sign went up about the proposal, they were in shock.

“We worry about what will be getting into our water,” Jobe said. “The fact that no one was informed. In another way, and it just happens that some of the people that live close to the bridge stopped and read it --and then spread the word.”

