Hendersonville PD arrest man after notification from license plate reader

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have arrested a man after a license plate reader notification was received about a stolen vehicle traveling in Hendersonville.

Hendersonville Police received notification of a stolen Ford Fusion in the city on Saturday. Officers attempted to stop the stolen car which fled at a high rate of speed toward Nashville. The stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle during its flight and continued recklessly into Davidson County before eluding police.

Officers identified Trevett Rash, 23, as the driver of the vehicle and arrested him on Sunday. During the court of the investigation, detectives learned that the vehicle contained a passenger while in flight that was an unwilling participant while Rash fled from police. The vehicle used in the incident was later located off Briley Parkway where it was crashed shortly after the evading incident.

Police learned that Rash has been involved in at least two other stolen vehicle incidents in Davidson County where he evaded police and was later arrested. Police said Rash is still on probation for one of those incidents.

Rash was taken to the Sumner County Jail and was charged with kidnapping, possession of stolen property, evading arrest, two counts of reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident. Bond was set at $85,000. He will appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on May 25.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Tips can also be submitted by test to the number 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.

