First Alert Forecast: Rain expected this morning, then mid-afternoon

We are coming off a fantastic weekend across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, but you will want to keep the umbrella handy on this Monday.

We are expecting two rounds of showers and storms to move through the Mid-State today, one late this morning and then another in the mid-afternoon. Most of this active weather will behave itself, but I can’t totally rule out a strong storm or two as we go through the day.

Be sure to keep an eye to the sky as you are out and about today. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Rain will taper off tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

Tuesday will start off on the cloudy side, but we should be quick to break those clouds for some good sunshine in the afternoon. It will be a much cooler day with highs dropping into the mid 60s.

On Wednesday, temperatures will quickly rebound back to near 70 with plenty of sunshine to go around for the day.

Our temperatures will continue to climb on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. Again, it is looking like a mostly sunny day.

More clouds will mix in on Friday and Saturday and I can’t totally rule out a shower each day. Most, if not all, of the day will stay dry with temperatures in the upper 70s and near 80. A passing shower or storm is also possible on Sunday.

