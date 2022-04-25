Faith leaders deliver letter asking Governor Lee to veto bill criminalizing homelessness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -With the rising cost of Tennessee housing making it difficult to find affordable housing, a group of faith leaders gathered outside Governor Bill Lee’s office to pray and deliver a letter demanding that he veto the bill set to criminalize homelessness.

The bill was sent to Lee’s desk after passing the Tennessee House and Senate last Wednesday. The letter delivered by faith leaders Monday was signed by over 300 pastors and Christian organizations across the state.

Here’s a section from the letter:

“We are called by God to ‘love our neighbors’ (Mark 12:31), to ‘defend the rights of the poor’ (Proverbs 31:9), and to ‘do justice and love mercy’ (Micah 6:8). SB1610/HB978, however, tramples on the rights of the poor and further entrenches people in unjust cycles of criminalization and poverty. [...] Isaiah 58:7 calls us to ‘provide the poor wanderer with shelter,’ but no district in Tennessee currently has sufficient and accessible housing and shelter beds for those in need [...] Governor Lee, we are asking you to not turn away from our neighbors in need. Poverty is not a criminal issue–it’s an economic one. Instead of trying to address homelessness with handcuffs, we must bolster our state-wide homeless outreach services and ensure that everyone has adequate pathways into housing.”

Rev. Dr. Kevin Riggs, Pastor of Franklin Community Church, led a prayer lamenting that the state has chosen to criminalize the homeless over dealing with the issue of affordable housing, one of the main causes of homelessness.

“Please God, we ask you to open up Governor Lee’s eyes and heart,” prayed Rev. Dr. Riggs, “We pray that Your Spirit would lead him to make the right decision and to veto this oppressive law. As the prophet Isaiah said, ‘woe to those who make oppressive laws.’ And this is highly oppressive, to criminalize people who have no place to go, who are homeless, without helping those who are without homes. So, we are calling on Governor Lee to follow You and follow Your Word.”

Rev Lindsey Krinks, Co-founder and Director of Education at Open Table Nashville also called on Governor Lee to live up to his campaign promises of criminal justice reform. She believes that this legislation turns struggling residents into criminals.

