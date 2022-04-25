Advertisement

Drunk driver to be charged in fatal crash on Sunday night

Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police plan to charge a driver responsible for a crash that killed a young man on Sunday night near Percy Priest Lake.

According to police, 25-year-old Daniel Rocha-Villanueva was driving a pickup truck south on Bell Road when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck a Kia Optima near Ned Shelton Road. The driver of the Optima, 23-year-old Freddie Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rocha-Villanueva was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment following the crash. MNPD said he was visibly impaired at the scene and admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the crash.

Rocha-Villanueva will be charged with vehicular homicide, driving without a license and failure to provide proof of insurance, upon his release from the hospital.

