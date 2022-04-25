Coyote Ugly Saloon set to re-open in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of Nashville’s most popular bars has announced it is re-opening for business since being destroyed during the Christmas Day bombing in 2020.

In a press release on Monday, Coyote Ugly Saloon confirmed it will be re-opening its doors for VIP, invite-only event at 7 p.m. before officially opening for the public at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11. The VIP event will include an open bar, a tour of the newly renovated space and an opportunity to taste a brand new bourbon.

Coyote Ugly took on significant from the Nashville Christmas Day bombing. The entire storefront was demolished and the overall damage was estimated at over $200,000. The new space is the result of $500,000 in renovations, including a 152 foot linear bar top and a hidden speakeasy, called Dramit, according to the release.

“Coyote Ugly Saloon has been a nationally-recognized, go-to destination in Downtown Nashville for years. Prior to the tragic bombing in 2020, the Saloon was one of the most profitable businesses on 2nd Avenue. Our team is so excited to finally re-open to the public and start serving our local community and out-of-town visitors again soon!” said CMO Partner, Lee Killingsworth.

The bar is currently hiring for all positions and encourage applicants to apply in-person or online between April 30 - May 1. More information is available on their website.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.