American Airlines flight grounded Monday morning at BNA

FILE - American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a...
FILE - American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a terminal at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, reported a loss of $931 million in its fourth quarter.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An airplane was stopped on the runway this morning at Nashville International Airport (BNA) just before takeoff.

According to BNA, an American Airlines flight was halted during takeoff at 6:50 a.m. on Monday. The statement said the air traffic control tower noticed smoke coming from the plane’s left main gear.

Flight crew and passengers were transported back to the terminal and the airline is working to rebook travel for the passengers. No injuries were reported and no other flights were affected.

