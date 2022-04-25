8th-grade student arrested after bringing loaded gun, marijuana to Nashville middle school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An eighth-grade student at Oliver Middle School was arrested on Monday after bringing a loaded handgun and marijuana to school.

A school administrator saw a .40 caliber round fall out of the 14-year-old’s pocket when she reached for her cell phone.

Police then found a Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun located in the women’s bathroom trashcan. It was loaded with five rounds.

The student was charged in juvenile court.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.