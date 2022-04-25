Advertisement

2 face murder charges in connection to Springfield shooting


Eric Mason White is wanted by Springfield Police on a charge of criminal homicide after a...
Eric Mason White is wanted by Springfield Police on a charge of criminal homicide after a shooting on Saturday night.(Springfield Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people will face charges in the shooting death of a La Vergne, Tenn., man on Saturday night.

Springfield Police said Eric Mason White, 21, and Kevaris Lark, 19, have been charged with criminal homicide in the death of Demecko Ferguson, 25.

Kevaris Lark has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with fatal shooting on Sunday.
Kevaris Lark has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with fatal shooting on Sunday.(Robertson County Sheriff's Office)

Lark was arrested on Sunday. Officers are still attempting to locate White. Other charges are likely forthcoming as the investigation continues.

Police received a call around 10 p.m. of shots fired in the area of 15th Avenue West and Bessie Street. A few minutes later, dispatched received a call of someone located at 2012 Memorial Blvd. who had been grazed in the leg by gunfire.

Ferguson was taken to TriStar Northcrest Medical Center in Springfield by a personal vehicle where he later died.

If anyone has information about White’s whereabouts or any information relating to the shooting, call Springfield Police at 615-384-8422.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

At least two people reported being shot after multiple reported shootings in Springfield on...
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in Springfield

Latest News

WSMV fatal crash on Bell Road
Plane grounded at BNA
Metro Nashville Police Department
Drunk driver to be charged in fatal crash on Sunday night
Trevett Rash was charged with kidnapping, possession of stolen property, evading arrest, two...
Hendersonville PD arrest man after notification from license plate reader
FILE PHOTO - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee quietly signed the proposal Friday without comment. He had...
Tennessee governor signs transgender athlete penalty bill