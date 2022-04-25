2 face murder charges in connection to Springfield shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people will face charges in the shooting death of a La Vergne, Tenn., man on Saturday night.

Springfield Police said Eric Mason White, 21, and Kevaris Lark, 19, have been charged with criminal homicide in the death of Demecko Ferguson, 25.

Kevaris Lark has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with fatal shooting on Sunday. (Robertson County Sheriff's Office)

Lark was arrested on Sunday. Officers are still attempting to locate White. Other charges are likely forthcoming as the investigation continues.

Police received a call around 10 p.m. of shots fired in the area of 15th Avenue West and Bessie Street. A few minutes later, dispatched received a call of someone located at 2012 Memorial Blvd. who had been grazed in the leg by gunfire.

Ferguson was taken to TriStar Northcrest Medical Center in Springfield by a personal vehicle where he later died.

If anyone has information about White’s whereabouts or any information relating to the shooting, call Springfield Police at 615-384-8422.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.