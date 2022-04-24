Teen wanted after man shot at Clarksville hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are looking for a 16-year-old male after a shooting at a hotel on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard on Saturday night.

Police said the teen from Nashville, who used to live in Clarksville, will be charged in juvenile court for especially aggravated robbery after shooting the man around 9:30 p.m. at the GuestHouse Hotel, 3083 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.

Officers arriving at the scene saw three males running from the scene down Wilma Rudolph Blvd. Police caught two of the males running and determined after interviews they were present but were not responsible for the shooting/robbery and have not been charged.

The victim was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Detectives are working with other agencies to find the 16-year-old.

Anyone with information or additional video footage are asked to contact Detective Andrew Henry at 931-648-0656, ext. 5343. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip online.

