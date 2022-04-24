Teen charged in with arson in Thursday night fire in Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) -Rutherford County Fire Rescue has made an arson arrest in a fire that occurred at a mobile home in the 9300 block of Franklin Road Thursday evening at 8:30 pm.

Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s office responded to the scene and determined that the fire was intentionally set. According to RCFR, surveillance video obtained by nearby businesses allowed them to track down suspects.

With the assistance of RCSO patrol deputies, RCFR identified three potential suspects. Ultimately, 18-year-old Gabriel Gentry of Rutherford County with arson.

RCSO located Gentry on Saturday, April 23 in Cannon County and booked him into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He is being held on a $15,000 bond.

RCFR, Almaville Volunteer Fire Department, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) all responded to the fire.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.