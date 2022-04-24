One-on-One with Titans GM Jon Robinson ahead of NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Chris Harris talks with Tennessee Titans General Manager Jon Robinson about the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Titans have the 26th overall selection and seven total picks in the upcoming draft, which begins Thursday, April 28th.

Chris and Jon discuss how the GM feels he’s performed in the draft in the six years he’s been with the team, the toughest part of draft night for him, and more.

Robinson also reveals, in the craziness of the later rounds where the draft selections are quicker, he once called a GM for the wrong team trying to make a trade.

