Nashville SC closes 8-match road trip to open season with 1-0 loss to LA Galaxy

LOS ANGELES (WSMV) - Nashville Soccer Club finished the eight-match road trip to open the 2022 season with a 1-0 loss to the LA Galaxy on Saturday night.

Dejan Joveljic scored the winning goal in the 87th minute for the Galaxy.

“It’s disappointing to end our strong road run with a loss like that,” midfielder Sean Davis said after the match. “I’m really proud of the group for the effort. I think it was a tale of two halves. I think the first half performance was really strong, but we absorbed a lot of pressure in the second and couldn’t quite connect the right passes to get it out of our half. All in all, it is disappointing to lose a game like that. From a big picture point of view, I think we should be proud of the results over the course of these first eight games.”

Nashville SC closes its season with a record of 3W-3L-2D. Nashville SC will open its home season on Sunday with the first game at GEODIS Park, the largest soccer specific stadium in the United States and Canada, when they host the Philadelphia Union. Nashville SC currently holds the longest active home unbeaten streak in MLS with 19 consecutive matches.

Nashville SC finishes its road stretch with 11 points, the most of any team acquired on the road in MLS to date in 2022. The club’s three road wins are the most of any team in the Western Conference and tied for most in the MLS with the New York Red Bulls.

