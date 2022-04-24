Metro Police officer injured while working at crash scene on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer is recovering after being injured in a crash on Interstate 24 East near Hickory Hollow Parkway overnight, according to police.

Police said Officer Kristopher Sharpe is recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after he sustained head and neck injuries during the collision. Sharpe was assisting with a crash when he was struck from behind by a silver Volvo SUV while inside his marked patrol car.

Sharpe is expected to be released from the hospital on Sunday.

Following the crash, officers said the occupants of the Volvo exit and flee of foot into a wooded area. Police are pursuing leads to identify these individuals.

Metro Police Officer Kristopher Sharpe was injured when his patrol car was struck from behind while he was working a wreck on I-24 East near Hickory Hollow Parkway. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.