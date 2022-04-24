Mayor Cooper launches sustainability dashboard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Mayor John Cooper is renewing promises to push for an environmentally secure future for the city.

For Earth Day, the city launched this sustainability portal that highlights several environmental accomplishments the city has recently achieved. It also shows data for various topic areas around the city, like parks, public transit, and water.

Happy #EarthDay, Nashville! Today, we're launching a new, public, sustainability dashboard which highlights and tracks many initiatives and accomplishments across the entire city government.



In addition, Metro Schools are doing their part to go green as well, as the district says they’re purchasing a fleet of electric vehicles.

They plan to add 25 electric charging stations across the district. One day, the district hopes to have all-electric school buses.

