At least 2 reported injured after barrage of gunfire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A barrage of gunfire sent Springfield Police to multiple scenes overnight with an unknown number of victims.

Smokey Barn News reported shots rang out just after 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Police reported a woman was hit by a ricochet bullet at the first scene at Ichiban Steak House on Memorial Boulevard. Police found her limping about 20 minutes after the call and took her to the hospital.

Police then found a home on 18th Avenue West struck by at least 30 shots. Two bullets entered the bedroom, but the family wasn’t home.

Smokey Barn News reported a second person was taken to the Springfield hospital by a private vehicle.

