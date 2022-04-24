I-65 in Simpson Co. to be reduced to 2 lanes for construction

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will create lane closures on Interstate 65 North in Simpson County on Sunday night for a construction project.

Crews will be setting up traffic control and I-65 north will be down to two lanes from the Kentucky-Tennessee line to just north of exit 6.

The KTC said this is a long-term lane closure while the project is ongoing and will be in pace 24 hours a day. Motorists should use caution and obey the 55 mph speed limit throughout the construction zone.

In addition to the resurfacing, construction crews will also address drains, pipes, slopes, erosion control and other areas related to drainage. Additional lane closures will be added as the project progresses.

On Sunday night, I-65 in Robertson County will also be closed at the State Route 25 exit in Cross Plains for partial demolition of the overpass. Drivers traveling on I-65 in either direction will be forced onto the Exit 112 off-ramp, cross Highway 25 and back onto I-65 from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. No left turns will be permitted at the top of each off-ramp.

