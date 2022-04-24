I-65 to close in Robertson County for bridge demolition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 65 will be closed in both directions at State Route 25 in Robertson County Sunday night for partial demolition of the overpass, the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced.

The work will be conducted in the overnight hours from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and detoured at Exit 112 across Highway 25 to keep traffic moving.

Drivers traveling on I-65 in either direction will be forced onto the Exit 112 off-ramp, cross Highway 25 and onto the I-65 on-ramp to continue onto the interstate. No left turns will be permitted at the top of each off ramp.

Drivers traveling on Highway 25 cannot cross the interstate overpass toward Gallatin or Cross Plains. They must use Exit 112 ramps to access the adjacent I-65 exits to then get back to Highway 25. The overpass will be reopened to two lanes by the Monday morning commute.

The work is part of the I-65 widening project that stretches from Highway 25 to near Highway 109 (MM 108-120). This is the first phase of demolition for a total replacement of the bridge, according to TDOT.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra time to navigate the detour.

