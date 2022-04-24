Centennial Park holds Earth Day celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Saturday was the perfect day to celebrate earth day.

The city held its annual Earth Day celebration at Centennial Park from 11 am to 6 pm. The event featured educational and engaging events from local nonprofits, local growers, and more. Yoga, live music, and local food vendors were also a part of the celebration.

After a scaled-down event last year, it was brought back in full this year. Proceeds from the event are donated to environmental projects across Nashville.

Attendees had the chance to get a free tree as Amazon was giving out 500 of them. The trees included Red Maple, White Oak, Sweetbay Magnolia, and American Yellowwood.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.