1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Springfield Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured on Saturday night.

Robertson County 911 dispatch received a complaint of shots fired in the area of 15th Avenue West at Bessie Street just before 10 p.m. and dispatched Springfield officers to investigate.

Around 10:05 p.m., dispatch received a call about someone in the parking lot at 2012 Memorial Blvd. that had been grazed in the leg by a bullet. The person was treated at the scene.

Officers were dispatched to TriStar Northcrest Medical Center for a man with a possible gunshot wound. The man later died from his injuries. An autopsy has been requested by the Medical Examiner’s Office. The victim’s name had not been released pending notification of family.

A short time later a maroon Nissan Altima was found abandoned on 18th Avenue West in the area of J.L. Patterson Boulevard. Police collected several items of evidence from the vehicle. The vehicle was towed from the scene as part of the investigation.

Police believe the shooting is an isolated event involving a dispute among the parties.

The shooting was first reported by Smokey Barn News.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at 615-384-8422.

