Woman loses her dog after car accident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman started searching for her dog Friday after he jumped out of her car.

Getting into a car accident is stressful enough. But a Nashville woman says it also caused her beloved dog to run off.

Auralia Shobe and her family have searched for her dog King.

“It’s very, very hard. I would be out here all day if I had to. But I don’t have a car anymore,” said Shobe.

Shobe says she got into an accident Thursday afternoon while getting off I-65 on Trinity lane. Her dog King was with her at the time.

“The car spun out. King jumped in my lap. I am trying to hold him as tight as I can and make sure my boyfriend is okay,” Shobe explained.

A terrifying moment caused King to jump out the window.

“I attempted to chase him. But I got way too lightheaded. So, I ended up falling out,” Shobe said.

King has been by her side for nearly a year. She got him after her father passed away from COVID and leaned on him for emotional support.

“It just worries me because this is his first time. He’s brand new to this, and he doesn’t even know his way,” stated Shobe.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.