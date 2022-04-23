Runners claim victory in 2022 Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series kicked off Saturday in downtown Nashville as over 21,000 registered runners and walkers participated.

In this year’s marathon, Tampa, Florida resident Ryan Marting claimed victory for the men with a time of 2:41:25. Omaha, Nebraska resident Sidney Hirsch was the women’s winner, clocking in at 2:59:57. Nashville resident Nick French and Jane Bareikis of Crestwood, Illinois were the winners in the third event in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Elite half marathon series.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Elite half marathon included a shared $10,000 elite prize for the top men’s and women’s finishers. French claimed top honors with a time of 1:08:50, earning his first victory in the series. Bareikis earned the women’s top spot with a time of 1:16:41.

Runners prepare to run in the Rock 'n' Roll marathon Saturday. (Rock 'n' Roll Running Series)

Participants take photo together Saturday at the Rock 'n' Roll marathon. (Jason Davis for Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series)

Metro Nashville Police announced in a tweet that ahead of the festivities, they towed 96 vehicles that were left parked on the marathon route.

Nashville runners take on the marathon! (MNPD)

Officials said that an estimated 20 thousand runners are participating this year and that the course must be clear for participants.

The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville weekend continues Sunday with the KiDSROCK, 1-mile, and Doggie Dash events all taking place at Nissan Stadium.

MNPD said for info on the location of a towed vehicle from the marathon course, call (615)-862-7631.

