Police search for suspects following car crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Police continued searching for two suspects from the Metro area Saturday morning following a car crash.

Mount Juliet investigators said a vehicle crashed in the median on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 near mile marker 224 around 10 a.m. Two men, wearing all black, fled the car and headed towards John Hager Road.

Authorities added that the car was reported stolen from Metro. The two suspects were believed to be around John Hager Road, Carver Lane, and Alvin Sperry Road.

Police reported injuries in the crash; however, it is unclear who suffered injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing into the crash.

