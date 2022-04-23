Advertisement

Police search for suspects following car crash


A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point
A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point(WCAX)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Police continued searching for two suspects from the Metro area Saturday morning following a car crash.

Mount Juliet investigators said a vehicle crashed in the median on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 near mile marker 224 around 10 a.m. Two men, wearing all black, fled the car and headed towards John Hager Road.

Authorities added that the car was reported stolen from Metro. The two suspects were believed to be around John Hager Road, Carver Lane, and Alvin Sperry Road.

Police reported injuries in the crash; however, it is unclear who suffered injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing into the crash.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Saturday morning weather update
Saturday morning weather update
Saturday morning news update
Saturday morning news update
Waverly residents ask for accountability
Passion, frustration, highlight Waverly town hall with federal officials
Waverly residents ask for accountability
Waverly residents demand accountability