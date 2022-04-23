Police search for suspect after fatal shooting Saturday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police are searching for a 41-year-old male suspect following Saturday morning’s fatal shooting of 33-year-old Jesus Camillo Perez inside their home on 2980 Mossdale Drive.

According to police, officers responded to a neighbor’s house around 9:45 a.m. where Perez ran for help after being shot.

Police say that Perez said 41-year-old Juan Hernandez shot him before he was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died after being struck in the abdomen. The two men were roommates.

According to police, another roommate reported hearing a gunshot prior to Hernandez driving off in a gray Nissan Altima bearing Tennessee tag 6S91T2 that had been reported stolen.

Police say that Hernandez received a three-year probated sentence in January for pointing a pistol at his four roommates during a July 2021 argument inside an Apollo Drive residence.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Juan Hernandez or sees the stolen Nissan Altima is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

