Passion, frustration, highlight Waverly town hall with federal officials

WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Raw emotion could be felt inside a town hall meeting in Waverly Friday night as dozens of flood victims heard about flood concerns from federal and state agencies.

Eight months after a flood killed 20 people and destroyed hundreds of homes in Humphreys County, frustration mounted from that flood’s victims demanding answers during the meeting.

“I don’t want a million dollars; I don’t want a penny. I want somebody to take responsibility for this and tell me they’re sorry,” one speaker said.

The federal agencies on hand included the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tennessee Department of Transportation, and Department of Environment and Conservation. They announced the formation of a task force designed to find solutions to Waverly’s flooding problems.

Central to that task force is a study conducted on problematic Trace Creek and the best ways to maintain it. The U.S. Corps of Engineers says that that study will be complete next summer.

“Exactly how the water flowed through, what either exacerbated flooding or what could’ve mitigated flooding. This study is all about,” Lt. Col. Joe Sahl, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, said.

During the town hall inside First Baptist Church of Waverly, the various government departments mostly listened to dozens of the floor’s victims and survivors. Some of which proposed solutions of their own - none more famous than cleaning out the areas’ creeks.

Sahl says the rainfall totals that struck Waverly last August would’ve been catastrophic to many areas.

Also, during the town hall, TDOT announced the replacement of 12 bridges in Humphreys County that will be complete in the next two years.

The Tennessee Department of Education also announced it has the $20 million necessary to reconstruct the schools in the county that were destroyed in flood.

