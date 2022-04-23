Nashville non-profits give those incarcerated a second chance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Nashville non-profits shared their stories Friday about how they assist fellow Nashvillians who have served time.

Both The Dream Initiative Founder Robert Sherrill and 4Ward Focus Founder Nikki Ellis have two things in common: They are native Tennesseans and have been given a second chance.

“I spent 18 months in federal prison,” Ellis told News4.

They said they were honored to have this second chance.

“I ended up getting a governor’s pardon and a pardon from the President. Which makes me the first U.S. Citizen to ever receive both,” Sherrill said.

Ellis said to her that a second chance means a fresh start, although it is not always easy.

“When I came home, I struggled. I struggled with connecting to the right resources and support. Even though I had support from my family and friends,” Ellis said.

According to VERA, over five million children in the United States have experienced the incarceration of a parent; a number felt here in Nashville, specifically zip code 37208, which is known to have the highest percentage of incarceration in the nation according to the Brookings Institute.

These high numbers are why Ellis and Sherrill said their mission is to make the pathway they have both walked easier for those behind them.

“That’s what we say we want, instead of stacking the deck to people and making it hard and challenging for them,” said Ellis.

Ellis’s non-profit, 4Ward Focus, supports those needing second chances and their families. She told News4 she is having an event in Hadley Park in late April to provide guidance and resources.

Sherrill runs his organization called “The Dream Initiative” and is the guest speaker at Ellis’ event.

“The negative stigma and the psychological effects of re-entry are so daunting that a lot of folks are defeated before they even touch the turf on the outside,” Sherrill said. “And so it’s important that we go behind the walls. We have to reach them where they are! For them to get out and be successful.”

