Nashville is off to the races!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series kicked off Saturday in downtown Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police announced in a tweet that ahead of the festivities, they towed 96 vehicles that were left parked on the marathon route.

Nashville runners take on the marathon! (MNPD)

Officials said that an estimated 20 thousand runners are participating this year and that the course must be clear for participants.

For information on the day’s festivities, click here.

MNPD said for info on the location of a towed vehicle from the marathon course, call (615)-862-7631.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.