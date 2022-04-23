Mt. Juliet Police locate suspects after pursuit following crash on I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police have apprehended the two suspects after a pursuit in the Metro area Saturday morning following a car crash.

As of 11:45 a.m., Mt. Juliet Police officers were involved in an actively pursuing suspects near Carver Lane and Alvin Sperry Road.

The search came after Mt. Juliet investigators said a vehicle crashed in the median on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 near mile marker 224 around 10:30 a.m. Two men, wearing all black, fled the car and headed towards John Hager Road.

Police say that the two suspects fled the vehicle, leading to officers. Officers established a containment zone and took the suspects into custody on agricultural land near Carver Lane.

Police say that one of the 16-year-old male apprehended had a stolen handgun from Nashville. (Mount Juliet Police)

Police say that the suspects were identified as two 16-year-old males who police say were missing from Nashville and listed as “armed and dangerous.” Police say that one of the teens was armed with a stolen handgun from Nashville and the other wanted from Franklin County.

Authorities added that the car was reported stolen from Metro. The two suspects were believed to be around John Hager Road, Carver Lane, and Alvin Sperry Road.

According to police, during their search, a stolen Jeep Liberty entered the search area. Police believe that the vehicle was trying to apprehend the two suspects. While officers pursued the vehicle out of the city, the chase was called off due to the high speed.

Police reported injuries in the crash; however, it is unclear who suffered injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing into the crash.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.