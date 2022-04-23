Advertisement

Lebanon Police find deceased person near Walmart


Lebanon PD(Lebanon PD)
By Torrence Banks
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) -Lebanon Police located a deceased person in the parking lot of a Walmart.

According to Lebanon Police, officers received a call at 5:15pm about a possible deceased person in a vehicle at the grocery store. After arriving, officers located a van with a deceased person.

Police believe that the person was living in the van. There are no signs of foul play. However, the investigation is ongoing.

