Lebanon Police find deceased person near Walmart

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) -Lebanon Police located a deceased person in the parking lot of a Walmart.

According to Lebanon Police, officers received a call at 5:15pm about a possible deceased person in a vehicle at the grocery store. After arriving, officers located a van with a deceased person.

Police believe that the person was living in the van. There are no signs of foul play. However, the investigation is ongoing.

