High lumber prices impact housing market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashvillians continue to experience the struggle of an affordable housing market Friday.

It’s becoming tougher to find an affordable place to live. Lumber prices are nearing an all-time high, and mortgage rates are at 12 year high.

According to realtor.com, the median list price of homes in the music city is $400,000 according to realtor.com. That means a down payment will cost anywhere between $12,000-$80,000 for a house of that price.

“That’s pricing many first-time homebuyers out of the market,” Nashville realtor Sherry Stinson said.

Not only are home prices surging, but so are competitive offers. Stinson said she recently saw 41 offers for one home for sale. “It’s the lack of housing inventory that’s driving that, so it’s a challenging time to be a buyer in this market.”

There is help available for upfront costs, but people like Shatika White say it can be hard to qualify for assistance. She’s been trying to buy a home in Nashville for years.

“There were moments where it was like, oh you don’t make enough for this, but there were programs that were like, well, oh you make too much to apply for this program,” White explained.

She is now working to build a home through Habitat For Humanity for her and her daughter.

“If I were to move, even if I were to stay in the same complex that I live in now, which I have been in for over a decade, it would be more than the mortgage I am paying for Habitat now,” White said.

In the summer, her family moves into their North Nashville Habitat For Humanity townhome.

The Habitat For Humanity serving Williamson and Maury Counties is thinking about following in Davidson County’s footsteps. They are looking to build Habitat For Humanity townhomes in their area to make the most of their land as they try to buy more.

“We have not been able to purchase land for over a year now just because of the situation. It’s just not available,” said Kim Randell, Habitat For Humanity Williamson-Maury chief development officer.

Randell says lumber costs alone double to $20,000 per habitat home, and supply chain issues are causing delays. So besides more money, you’re going to need patience if you want a new home.

Click the following links for more information:

Nashville’s Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency offers down payment assistance

Affordable Housing Resources (AHR) offers down payment assistance of up to $15,000

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.