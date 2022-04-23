Family searches for answers following inmate van crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family continues to search for answers Friday following an intense inmate van crash on Wednesday.

Highway Patrol officials said eight people, including six inmates, were in a van heading west on I-40 when a tire blew out, and the van tumbled down a hill.

Amanda Cagle, the sister of one inmate, told News4 her family hasn’t heard from her brother since the crash, and all she wants to know is if he is okay.

“Nothing! We have yet to hear anything from them, and as I said, I have called and left numerous messages, and nobody from that prison has contacted me back at all,” Cagle said. “I’ve had a knot in my stomach because I know something’s not right.

When she first called, Cagle said she was told that Matthew was Air-lifted to a hospital.

“I started calling hospitals, I called all the hospitals around the facility where he is, and I even called Vanderbilt,” Cagle said.

When Cagle couldn’t find him at the hospital, Matthew’s Girlfriend Tina Cooper called the jail again. Cooper said officials told her Matthew was okay.

“What is the truth? What is going on? Is he alive? Is he dead? We want an answer,” Cooper said.

Cagle told News4 she tried to get to the bottom of things, but she’s said to leave a message or call back later every time she calls.

“They won’t tell me anything. I don’t understand why they won’t,” Cagle said.

Cagle said she’s made more than ten calls to the jail and still does not have an answer.

