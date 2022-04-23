Accused La Vergne arsonist arrested

LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) – The La Vergne Fire Rescue Department charged a man with aggravated arson Friday.

LFRD said crews responded to an active fire call at a triplex on Barnett Street on April 14th at 2:30 a.m. Teams managed to put the fire out quickly, and no injuries were reported at the time of the fire.

Further investigation conducted by the LFRD Crime Suppression Unit revealed Raul Alejandro Canaca, who allegedly started the fire. Authorities took him into custody Friday.

“Our fire marshal’s office does an excellent job investigating our fires,” said Fire Chief Ronny Beasley. “We want our citizens to know that we take arson very seriously, and we will find those responsible and charge them to the fullest extent in order to support our victims.”

Canaca was charged with aggravated arson and harassment and is now being held on bond at the Rutherford County Detention Center.

“It is a wonderful thing to have such a great working relationship with our police officers,” said Fire Marshal Curtis Brinkley, the lead investigator in the arson case. “They are always willing to help when we need them. The additional support from their criminal investigations unit is a great asset for us, especially when we need the extra resources and personnel.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.