Williamson County man charged with child sexual abuse

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Williamson County man is accused of sexually assaulting a five-month-old child.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office charged 23-year-old Eli Jarrad McCord after an investigation found him in possession of child sexual abuse material. Members of the office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force rescued the unidentified 5-month-old toddler.

Members of the office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force found that McCord was also producing child sexual abuse material.

A Williamson County Grand Jury indicted McCord on the following charges:

Aggravated rape of a child

Aggravated sexual battery

Especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor

Sexual exploitation of a minor less than 50 images/videos

Sexual exploitation of a minor

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.