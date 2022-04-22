Advertisement

Williamson County man charged with child sexual abuse


A Williamson County man is accused of sexually assaulting a five-month-old child.
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Williamson County man is accused of sexually assaulting a five-month-old child.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office charged 23-year-old Eli Jarrad McCord after an investigation found him in possession of child sexual abuse material. Members of the office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force rescued the unidentified 5-month-old toddler.

Members of the office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force found that McCord was also producing child sexual abuse material.

A Williamson County Grand Jury indicted McCord on the following charges:

  • Aggravated rape of a child
  • Aggravated sexual battery
  • Especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor
  • Sexual exploitation of a minor less than 50 images/videos
  • Sexual exploitation of a minor

