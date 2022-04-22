Williamson County man charged with child sexual abuse
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Williamson County man is accused of sexually assaulting a five-month-old child.
Williamson County Sheriff’s Office charged 23-year-old Eli Jarrad McCord after an investigation found him in possession of child sexual abuse material. Members of the office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force rescued the unidentified 5-month-old toddler.
Members of the office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force found that McCord was also producing child sexual abuse material.
A Williamson County Grand Jury indicted McCord on the following charges:
- Aggravated rape of a child
- Aggravated sexual battery
- Especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor
- Sexual exploitation of a minor less than 50 images/videos
- Sexual exploitation of a minor
